EXCLUSIVE: Ved actress Jiya Shankar REVEALS if she regrets leaving the South industry midway

Television actress Jiya Shankar, currently seen in the supernatural show, Pishachini, is excited about entering a new phase in her professional life. She has been in the television industry for the past few years, but very few know that before stepping into the world of daily soaps, she used to work in the south industry. Well, now the actress is all set to make her Marathi film debut, Ved which is produced by Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’ Souza. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 30.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jiya revealed that she shot for Ved when she was simultaneously shooting for a show on Sab TV as a host for the show, Good Night. It was a little hectic for her but she wrapped up both the shows in time and later shot for Pishachini. When asked about her expectations further, the actress said, “I am definitely expecting more films and web series but now I totally want to focus on films because that has always been my goal. I never wanted to do TV, it just happened. I started with a South film at a very young age, 16 and I wanted to experience cinema because South is a very different language, and culture, everything was very new. So, I didn't even realise or understand if I was a good actor to be a part of it. I wanted to understand myself as an actor better, and then television happened.”

Jiya further added that, “It is a big industry but it did take a lot of time, like one year for one film. For me, to wait that long, I didn't understand if I should because it was a very long wait that was happening for every film. Every film that I did down South, took a lot of time to release, and that is why I chose this path.”

Jiya on leaving South industry

On being asked about whether she regrets not being patient enough and leaving South, Jiya replied, “No, not at all. In the meanwhile, I groomed myself, and now I know my potential as a performer. So, I think this is a perfect time that I gave myself. Now, when I will be a part of, which I am hoping to be a part of the Tollywood industry again, I think that will be very different than how it was. Now, I am much more confident in what I am doing and what I bring to the table.”

She further added that it is very difficult to make a name in the industry without a Godfather. “Difficult to slide into the industry with no Godfather and the experiences she underwent. It is very difficult for us, who do not have any backup. I think for actors, the struggle is on when the work begins, after getting work, and even when there is no work. Till the time we are superstars or we have achieved it, till then it is extremely difficult. Everything is difficult”, said Jiya.

About Jiya’s work

On the professional front, Jiya made her acting debut in 2013, with the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave starring alongside Ajay Manthena. Later in 2017, she appeared in the Tamil film Kanavu Variyam opposite Arun Chidambaram. She made her television debut in 2015 as Alisha Rai with the show Love By Chance, which aired on Bindass. She rose to fame with the series Meri Haanikarak Biwi and after that she also appeared in many popular shows like Queens Hain Hum, Laal Ishq, Good Night India, and many more. Currently, she is essaying her character in the supernatural show, Pishachini which is aired on Colors TV.