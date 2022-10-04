EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ali Asgar opens up on leaving Kapil Sharma's show: I didn't see a scope in my track

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens and Ali Asgar was an integral part of the show. But the actor left the show some time back. There was a lot of buzz about the rift between Ali Asgar and Kapil Sharma, and issues with the show production team. In the interview with Pinkvilla, Ali Asgar cleared all misunderstandings.

Ali Asgar is a popular actor and comedian of the entertainment industry. The actor became a popular name with his on-screen comic role of Dadi in the show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The actor proved his mettle in acting with numerous shows over the years including F.I.R., Jeannie Aur Juju, The Drama Company, The Kapil Sharma Show, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and many others. The actor was last seen as one of the contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, Ali Asgar opened up on his decision for quitting The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar on not being part of The Kapil Sharma Show

On being asked why he is not part of the show anymore, Aly replied, “I left the show due to creative differences. I has been five years and there has been no communication. It’s okay they have moved on, I have also moved on. I am grateful that I am still in the heart of the team.”

On being asked about his bond with Kapil Sharma

Ali shared that he shared a good bond with Kapil Sharma, but there has been a massive communication gap. “There were times when I missed his call and on other times, he missed my calls. There is no fight or anger between us. I am not rigid about not being part of The Kapil Sharma Show again.” He also shared that they never got to meet also after the show. Ali revealed that he doesn’t party, hence meeting Kapil in social gathering was also ruled out.

Ali Asgar’s real reason for leaving the show

Talking about the whole clash news a leaving the show, Ali shared, “I didn’t see a scope in my character. I had put down my words with the team. But by that time media took over and various things were said at the given time, hence I decided to stay quiet. In the whole situation, my issue was buried and I never got a chance to tell the exact reason for leaving the show.”

To view the complete interview of Ali Asgar, click on the link here-