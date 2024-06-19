Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to premiere in just two days, sparking immense excitement among fans! With Anil Kapoor stepping in as the host of the controversial reality show, anticipation is high to witness his hosting skills and the thrilling start of the upcoming season.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor revealed why he has taken up to host this show.

Anil Kapoor shares insights on hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Anil Kapoor said, “One of the reasons I want to do this show is this one, I want to meet them, I want to interact with them, I want to understand them. I feel that the mind is the devil’s workshop sometimes they say, I want to know their minds, I want to learn from them to understand them.”

Kapoor shared his motivations for joining the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, expressing his eagerness to engage with the contestants and delve into the complexities of their minds.

Highlighting his interest in sharing his life experiences and guiding contestants through the ups and downs of this intense reality game, he said, “I want to give them my experiences and what all I have gone through. How to manage it, how to handle it, it’s going to be a kind of a mind game.”

The launch event for Bigg Boss OTT 3 happened in Mumbai on June 18. Host Anil Kapoor and the show's makers shared exciting updates about the upcoming season, hinting at a unique concept never seen before on Bigg Boss. At the event, Anil Kapoor mentioned that Salman Khan's legacy on the show is irreplaceable when asked about stepping into his shoes.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to premiere on June 21 exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. While the official contestant list is yet to be revealed, the tentative contestants list includes celebrities like Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari. Fans eagerly anticipate the final lineup confirmation.

