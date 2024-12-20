EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Are Rithvikk Dhanjani and Krystle Dsouza dating? Former says 'She is very important part of my heart'

Rithvikk Dhanjani is one of the well-known personalities in showbiz and is known not only for his acting prowess but also for his hosting skills. For quite some time, discussions around the rumoured romance between him and Krystle Dsouza have become more significant. Rithvikk addressed the same in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and confessed that he could rely on her anytime. He also spoke about their close bond and heartfelt equation.

Rithvikk told us, "Humara group hai 4 se 5 logon ka. Baaki logon ke baare mein koi baat karta hi nahi hai kyunki they are not actors. Toh unke baare mein zyada baat nahi hoti. Ek pura ladkiyon ka group hai jisme Pryanca hai, Krsytle hai, Ankita aur Darshita hai. Inke group ka ek bahut important hissa main hun. Woh mujhe apni sakhi bana ke ghumte hain kyunki hum connect karte hain uss level pe."

(Our group consists of 4 to 5 people. We don't talk about the rest of the people because they are not actors. So we don't talk much about them. There is a whole girls' group, which includes Pryanca, Krsytle, Ankita and Darshita. I am a very important part of their group. They make me their friend and roam around because we connect on that level)

Watch the full video here:

He further added that the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has always stood up for him even behind his back. The Pavitra Rishta actor stated, "Krystle is a very very important part of my heart aur wo meri itni pyaari dost hai. Jab main stupidity karta hun toh life mein she is the first person to you know. She calls a spade a spade. Oh itni honest hai ki kayi baar usne mujhe munh par bola hai."

(She's a very dear friend of mine. Whenever I commit stupidity in life, she is the first person to address it, and she is so honest that she calls a spade a spade)

For the unversed, Rithvikk Dhanjani was last seen on the comedy talk show Aapka Apna Zakir, alongside Shweta Tiwari and Zakir Khan.

