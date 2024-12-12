Surbhi Jyoti shares 'blurry but best' PICS with husband Sumit Suri and BFFs Asha Negi, Rithvikk Dhanjani and more; fans react

Surbhi Jyoti has been on cloud nine ever since she got married to her longtime beau, Sumit Suri. While the actress is enjoying marital bliss, she has also been spending quality time with her friends. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of photos with Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, and many others. The laughter and joy evident in the frames are proof of their genuine bond and close friendship.

In the first photo, Surbhi is seen dressed in a silver shimmery dress, matching the vibes of the cosy setting. With her long tresses cascading down her shoulders and a pretty smile, she looks gorgeous. One of the snapshots features her posing alongside her husband, Sumit Suri, and close friend, Rithvikk Dhanjani.

Next, there's a blurry picture of her girl gang. We spotted Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant, Niyati Fatnani, and others. The Qubool Hai fame also posed alongside Arjit Taneja. In the caption, she wrote, "What a fun night, Blurry but best."

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the photos, one of the fans reacted, "So happy to see all the happy faces." Another user expressed, "You look so lovely, sunshine." Further, a comment read, "Mashallah my princess these pictures are very beautiful you look beautiful and wonderful and amazing in these pictures."

For the unversed, Surbhi Jyoti got married to Sumit Suri in Uttrakhand in October 2024. For her special day, Surbhi Jyoti took the traditional route and wore a gorgeous red lehenga with intricate golden details all over. Her husband, Sumit, wore a white sherwani, and the newlyweds looked gorgeous together.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame after playing Zoya in the romantic drama serial Qubool Hai. She also appeared in shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, and among others. In 2020, the actress featured in a music video opposite actor Ali Fazal.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Surbhi Jyoti's wedding: Anita Hassanandani's 'not so perfect pics' with actress prove perfection lies in friendship and emotions, not frames