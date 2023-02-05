EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer says she never wants to meet Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Touqeer Khan made quite the impression with her dance skills and candor in Bigg Boss 16 house. Her tears have been a constant on the show. She was known as the most nominated and dutiful contestant, who cooked well and was always happy to help others. From the last few weeks to the finale, Sumbul voiced out killer one-liners. Her ardent fans waited for her to bloom on the show and saved her every time she was nominated. She was part of the 'mandali' and shared a great bond with all its members. In the last prize money task, she constantly had the mandali’s back. While they performed the task, Sumbul cheered and motivated them.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul Touqeer reveals that she never wants to cross paths with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot . Revealing the reason for it, Sumbul said, "Whenever there is a fight and if some people are your friends, so they don't insult us in front of everyone. But they (Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta) directly chose to insult me. Not only did they hurt me, but Tina even insulted my father during an argument. Since then, I never liked her. Also, Tina knew how I reacted when Archana (Archana Gautam) insulted my father. So maybe Tina wanted to fight and that is the reason she purposely must have insulted my father. Later she used the sentence 'Ungli ka baap' as a coverup which was not even valid."

Sumbul further said, "I feel that they have not only hurt me but also hurt the sentiments of my father. My father had to hear a lot because of Tina, and that is the reason I would never want to meet them. It won't even bother me, and I don't care about them." Further when the actress was questioned on who she thinks will win the show from the 'mandali'. Without any hesitation, Sumbul quickly replied, "MC Stan."

The actress was also asked about her upcoming projects and was questioned whether she is doing Ekta Kapoor's most popular supernatural show Naagin's seventh season. To this, Sumbul replied, "There is still no confirmation and we have not yet spoken about it."

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. In the last Weekend ka Vaar episodes of the show, Sumbul Touqeer was seen getting evicted after receiving fewer votes. At present, the finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary, who are competing against each other to win the trophy and the cash prize.

Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.