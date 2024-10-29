EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli share opinions on being friends with their exes

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have been in the limelight since they entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. Even after the show's conclusion, Nikki and Arbaz are going headstrong and are loved for their intense chemistry. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nikki and Arbaz discussed whether they would tolerate each other being friends with their exes.

When asked whether they are okay with each other being friends with their exes, Nikki Tamboli said, "Depends." She further explained the reason for saying it depends, and stated, "I would like to explain what I have written. If you ask me if they should be friends then the answer is no."

However, Nikki mentioned that she and Arbaz Patel have discussed this and have decided to respect everyone in each other's lives. Nikki said, "Be it exes or random person, if someone needs us at midnight, we will stand for the. Be it ex or someone else."

Nikki revealed how she believes in being there for everyone. The actress continued, "If somebody needs you, you will be there." The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame mentioned it is important to spread humanity and not hate.

Arbaz then revealed his answer, and he had written, "No." He said, "As people must have seen me in reality shows and I am like that. But if she likes something and she is happy about it then I am happy for her." Nikki interrupted Arbaz saying, "But meri khushi aap ho (But you are my happiness)."

Advertisement

While Arbaz blushed upon hearing this, he showed the board of "No." While everyone laughed, Nikki expressed that she was happy as Arbaz said No.

He explained, "Ek mard nahi pasand karta hai yeh sab chize (A man will never like it)." He stated that if a man loves a woman, that man will not tolerate even a show over their partner. Interestingly, Arbaz said that he would like to be a thorn, comparing Nikki to a flower.

After their stint in the Riteish Deshmukh-led show, the lovebirds are going headstrong. Fans often shop NikBaz on social media and shower them with love.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli says 'Bohot ho gaya pyaar mohabbat' as she arrives on show with Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Abhijeet Sawant