India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli says 'Bohot ho gaya pyaar mohabbat' as she arrives on show with Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Abhijeet Sawant

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is among the most popular dance reality shows. So far several celebrities have graced the show to promote their projects and have applauded the performances of the contestants. Now in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant will be seen as special guests on the show.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4. As the promo starts, Nikki Tamboli tells Jay Bhanushali, "Bas karo. Bohot ho gaya pyaar Mohabbat Jay (Stop the discussion about love). Let's come to the point." She continued, "Competition hai toh competition jaisa kuch lagna chahiye (It's a competition so it should feel like a competition)." This leaves everyone in shock.

Jay Bhanushali then announced that all choreographers will challenge each other. It is then seen that Vipul gives a challenge to Harsh and Pratik. Seeing Harsh and Pratik's performance, all three judges praise them. Nikki Tamboli can be seen applauding the performance of the contestants. The caption of this promo reads, "Vipul ke challenge ko Daredevil Harsh ne apni smooth moves se pura kiya!"

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 promo here-

For the uninformed, Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant were seen as contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, their friendship in the show became the highlight of the season. Nikki's closeness with Arbaz Patel also grabbed eyeballs.

Advertisement

Speaking about India's Best Dancer 4, the show will also see Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan as special guests in the upcoming episodes. The actors will arrive at the popular dance reality show to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, the show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Premiered on July 13, 2024, India's Best Dancer Season 4 airs air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre recreated iconic dance steps on THIS song in India’s Best Dancer 3