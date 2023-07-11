Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani buys swanky new SUV worth THIS whopping amount; Know the cost

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the television industry. The actor has numerous shows to his credit that helped him to boost his career. Besides TV shows, Arjun has participated in many reality shows and emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor enjoys huge popularity and fans know him as an automobile enthusiast. Arjun has an expensive collection of cars in his garage. Now, he has added a swanky SUV worth crores to his collection.

Arjun Bijlani buys a new SUV

On Tuesday, the Naagin fame actor took to social media to upload a video with his family where he is seen posing with a brand new Mercedes. He bought a new Mercedes Benz GLE SUV in black which comes at a whopping INR 1.21 Crores. The actor chose a white shirt and matching white pants for his day out. He looked smart in beige sneakers and black shades. The video shows him posing with his mom, his wife Neha, and their son. Neha was all smiles as she was twinning with her husband in a white kurta and a red dupatta. They posed next to their shiny black vehicle. Uploading the video, Arjun wrote, "Thank u for everything!!! #ganpatibappamorya #harharmahadev #gratitude ….And thank you for all the good wishes .it means a lot !!!"

Take a look at Arjun's new luxury vehicle here:

Reaction of netizens

Arjun's excitement is visible in the video as he hugged his wife and touched his mother's feet. The family drove the new vehicle from the showroom and went to Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings. The actor was thronged by his fans and Arjun happily obliged everyone by posing with them. The couple's industry friends, Mahhi Vij, and Nia Sharma commented on the post. Mahhi Vij wrote, "drive pe chalo". Fans and netizens also showed their excitement and congratulated the actor on his latest purchase.

