EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Has Niti Taylor swiped left or right on dating apps? Actress reveals

Niti Taylor is one of the most famous and stylish actresses in the television industry. She is better known for her roles in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaz. Through her strong performance, the actress has created a special place in the hearts of fans. Well, now Parth Samthaan and she will next be seen together in the fourth season of the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The cast is now promoting their show on all platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Niti Taylor opened up on many things.

Dating apps

When asked if she has ever swiped right or left on dating apps, Niti replied smiling, “I have done it for friends. I love doing it I want to swipe for you. So, can I do right or left?” To note, Niti Taylor is married to Parikshit Bawa. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa will be reprising their characters Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy in the show. The love saga will stream on Voot. The show also stars Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Mehul Nissar Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari.