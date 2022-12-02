EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Has Niti Taylor swiped left or right on dating apps? Actress reveals
Parth Samthaan and Niti will be seen together in the fourth season of the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The love saga will stream on Voot.
Niti Taylor is one of the most famous and stylish actresses in the television industry. She is better known for her roles in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaz. Through her strong performance, the actress has created a special place in the hearts of fans. Well, now Parth Samthaan and she will next be seen together in the fourth season of the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The cast is now promoting their show on all platforms. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Niti Taylor opened up on many things.
Dating apps
When asked if she has ever swiped right or left on dating apps, Niti replied smiling, “I have done it for friends. I love doing it I want to swipe for you. So, can I do right or left?” To note, Niti Taylor is married to Parikshit Bawa. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa will be reprising their characters Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy in the show. The love saga will stream on Voot. The show also stars Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Mehul Nissar Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the biggest rom-com shows in the country that also enjoys massive viewership.
The actress has also shared a wrap-up picture on her social handle and wrote, “After the Wrap Party, it's an Official Wrap for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4..! Cast there from Season 1 to 4..! 8 years..!”
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan said, "It’s rare for any show to stay relevant for years, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like its previous seasons!"
