EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Have Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor ever found love like Manik-Nandini?

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor created one of the most memorable love stories onscreen with Manik and Nandini. The popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan ruled the hearts of the youth and even after so many years, it continues to create buzz. Recently, fans of Manik and Nandini got another reason to rejoice as they get to see them reprise their roles in the upcoming Kaisi Yeh Yaarian 5. Ahead of its release on OTT platforms, Parth and Nandini sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla about their bond, the popularity of the series, and the idea of love.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor on their intense love experience

We asked Parth and Niti if they found intense love experiences, like that of Manik and Nandini. To this, Niti Taylor blushes and says, “I have. I am (talking about her marriage with Parikshit Bawa),” Parth asks her, “Was it a love marriage?” She nods and Parth says, “Wow, nice.” Then Parth goes on to narrate his experiences and says, “Yeah, I have, not once though. So, I think Parth is one level above Manik.” Both laugh out loud and Niti exclaims, “Oh my god!”

Watch the full interview here:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan continued for 4 seasons and its craze is still evident among fans. A few days back, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s season 5 trailer was released. It shows Manik and Nandini fighting against all odds to make their love story successful. The series will premiere on JioCinema on 2nd September. Besides Parth and Niti, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar will reprise their roles in the show.

Talking about the upcoming season, Parth shared, "It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention.” Niti Taylor also shared, "We are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years."

