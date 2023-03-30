EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Sunil Grover planning to return to Television? Find out what he has to say

Popular comedian-actor Sunil Grover is not a new name in the entertainment industry. The star has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Be his exceptional acting mettle or hilarious performances, Sunil managed to grab eyeballs owing to his talent and simply won hearts every time. He became a household name by playing Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Though he is no longer a part of the show, his character is still fresh in the mind of the viewers.

Is Sunil Grover planning to return to Television?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, ace comedian-actor Sunil Grover was asked about his plans of returning to Television. Spilling beans about it, Sunil said, "Television is a huge medium, and I'm everything because of Television. I'm really willing to do something on Television, and if something interesting is offered then I would definitely do it." Along with this, the 45-year-old actor also spoke about a lot of things including his upcoming web show, his hometown, how he bagged his first film with Ajay Devgn, life post his heart surgery, and a lot more.

Watch Sunil Grover's full interview here-

On the personal front, Sunil Grover is married to Aarti and the couple has a son named Mohan.

On the professional front, Sunil, who began his career by doing Chala Lallan Hero Banne, went on to star in several Bollywood films such as Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Baaghi, and GoodBye. He will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan.

About United Kacche:

At present, Sunil is gearing up for his upcoming web show titled United Kacche. A light-hearted dramedy starring Sunil Grover, ‘United Kacche’ also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 31st March.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sunil Grover was replaced from a show in just three days without being informed