World Theatre Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover recalls doing theatre, says 'You get instant results..'

World Theatre Day is celebrated on 27th March every year around the globe with great enthusiasm. This day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form 'theatre.' Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion. Today (27 March 2023), as we celebrate World Theatre Day, Pinkvilla got in touch with one of the finest comedian-actor Sunil Grover who started his career doing theatre. Sunil Grover became a household name by playing Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Now on World Theatre Day, Sunil recalls

Sunil Grover recalls doing theatre:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover was asked through which medium he feels he gets creative satisfaction. He said, "When I did theatre drama, there is a good thing about theatre and that is you get instant results from the live audience. If you did well, you receive applause for your performance, and if you fail, to impress them, you receive silence as a result. So you immediately get a result from the audience, and then you realize if you have done well or not. In Television, you get audiences' results after a week in films, you get the result after a year or two, and even OTT takes time. So every medium has its own way. When I did radio, I used to get the result after some time. Now there are social media, so you get to see the result quickly."

Sunil Grover's professional life:

Sunil Grover started his acting career by starring in the TV series Chala Lallan Hero Banne. He has done several Bollywood films such as Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Baaghi, and GoodBye. He will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan. At present, Sunil is gearing up for his upcoming web show titled United Kacche. Directed by Manav Shah, the actor will be seen playing the lead role. United Kacche will stream in Zee5 from March 31.

