EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Post-eviction Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma discusses her equation with Munawar Faruqui
Post-eviction Aishwarya Sharma sat down in an candid interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about Munawar Faruqui's game. The actress commented on how he did not form any bond. Watch the interview.
After her elimination from Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma speaks to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview. She discusses many aspects, including her equation with Munawar Faruqui. Here's what she reveals.
Bigg Boss 17 is currently grabbing the attention of the audience, thanks to the new wild card entry and endless arguments between the inmates. Following Khanzaadi's eviction last week, Aishwarya Sharma is now out of the controversial house. The actress has been evicted from Bigg Boss 17 and had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She sat down to discuss several factors and also threw light on her and Munawar's dynamics.
Aishwarya Sharma shares Munawar doesn't share any bond with her
In a candid conversation with us, we asked Aishwarya Sharma why she did not talk about Munawar's changed behavior to him following Ayesha Khan's entry into the house as the wild card contestant. Landing a reply, the actress said, "Because Munawar doesn't share any bond with me, and he is very clear in that."
"He never talk in front of me and never came on the front foot. So, why would I go and tell him that you're fake? I say it on his face so many times that what is your game? I was judging what's happening because there is a new girl in the house, and she is related to Munawar. So, I was also thinking about what's happening because then I'll analyze," Aishwarya added.
Watch the full interview here:
Further, in the interview, Pinkvilla asked the actress about her thoughts on Munawar Faruqui, calling her unapproachable. Aishwarya Sharma said, "Uski toh aadat hai. Naa toh usne kabhi bond banane ki koshish ki aur upar se mujhe bol raha hai. Khud ne darwaze band kiye hain ek relation banane ke (It's his habit. Neither has he ever tried to form a bond, and on top of that, he is telling me. He, himself, has closed the doors to building a relationship)." Lastly, she commented, "He is telling me that I'm unapproachable, so shut up, seriously shut up."
For the uninitiated, the nomination list for this week had Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and Anurag Dobhal. During the nomination task, most contestants spilled beans on Aishwarya's mindset in the game. They state that Aishwarya has no game of her own, and she is like a shadow of her husband, Neil.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
