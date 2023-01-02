Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo: From story line to dialogues, 5 things that will remind you of The Vampire Diairies

Karan Kundrra , Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh are all set to return to the TV screens to entertain their fans by starring in an interesting thriller-fantasy show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. This supernatural fiction series is one of the most anticipated shows and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Along with Karan, Gashmeer and Reem, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles, who are also said to play fictional characters. The star cast of the show kept the audiences on the edge of their seats by sharing BTS photos while shooting in Uttarakhand. Some parts of the show are also shot at picturesque locations such as Dehradun and Mussoorie. Along with this, a few sequences are also shot at the famous Forest Research Institute of India.

Recently, the official handle of the channel has shared the promo of Ishq Mein Ghayal and viewers are just so excited after watching it. Talking about the promo, it starts with Reem as Eisha, who is surprised and puzzled about his lover as she doesn't know who he is and he seems to be a mysterious character. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan who are werewolves. The caption of this promo read: "Gazab rahasyon ka khulaasa hoga iss prem kahaani mein. Aakhir Armaan aur Veer ke beech, kiske liye ghayal hoga Eisha ka dil? Dekhiye #IshqMeinGhayal jald hi, sirf #Colors par."

Netizens reaction to the promo

Well, as much as the show received the appreciation for its story and cast, there are a section of netizens who started trolling the makers for copying the concept from the American series, The Vampire Diaries. Many fans commented that there is resemblance of Reem's character to Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev), Gashmeer's character resembles Stefan Salvatore (played by Paul Wesley) and Karan's character resembles Damon Salvatore (essayed by Ian Somerhalder). However, the concept of Ishq Mein Ghayal tends to differ a little from The Vampire Diaries as Ishq Mein Ghayal is based on werewolves and not on vampires. One of the social media users commented: "Just for Karan that's it..hello brother my Indian Damon." Another wrote: "Pls don't copy #vampirediaries". Some said: "The Vampire Diaries but with werewolves!" Few others wrote that the show is quite similar to both 'Twilight' and 'The Vampire Diaries'.

5 things from the promo that will remind you of The Vampire Diaries

Reem Shaikh’s introduction

During the start of the promo, we can see Reem making a vlog and talking about how she is going to live her life. Well, if you have watched The Vampire Diaries then you will definitely relate this scene with the character of Elena as her entry also started with writing a diary and talking about life. However, the only change the makers did was removed the diary scene and exchanged it with the vlogging entry.

Karan Kundrra’s ‘Hello Brother’

Talking about Karan’s grand entry, it was no less than a heroic one but definitely copied from The Vampire Diaries. The way he said ‘Hello Brother’ definitely reminded the netizens of Damon from the American series.

Two brothers and one girl

The way the promo started, it gave us the hint that the story is about two brothers who will be fighting for one girl. However, this same concept was seen in TVD where the Salvatore brothers fell for Elena. Now, fans are excited to see how will the story go further and who will win the girl.

Long age gap

In one of the segments of the promo, we can see Reem’s character asking Gashmeer ‘What is your age exactly?’ and to this the latter replies ‘122’. This scene definitely gave a deju vu to all the viewers who have seen TVD as the vampires in that series were also of 145 to 150 years in age. So, it looks like the makers have taken this concept from the super hit American series.

Love for one, hate for another

As the promo progresses, we can see that Reem’s character has soft feelings for Gashmeer and hate towards his on-screen brother Karan. It’s quite similar to the concept in TVD where Elena loved Stefan but her hate towards Stefan’s brother Damon was even more. However, the only difference here is that Ishq Mein Ghayal’s concept is based on werewolves and not on vampires.

About Gashmeer, Reem and Karan's work front:

Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known actor who rose to fame after playing the lead role in the hit show Imlie. The actor was last seen in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Speaking about Reem, the actress is also a popular name in the entertainment fraternity and was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Zain Imam. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the hit kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.