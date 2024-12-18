EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ridhi Dogra opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan; 'He has always seen me on sets with prosthetics'

Ridhi Dogra has worked across different acting arenas. From television to OTT and films, she is a well-known personality in the showbiz world. Recently, the actress sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla for the Behind The Success segment. She not only discussed the early days of her career but also spoke about being starstruck upon working with Shah Rukh Khan. The Jawan actress shared that most of the time when she was with SRK, she had prosthetics on her face.

Ridhi told us, "Unse toh baat kari hi nahi gayi. Ek toh jab main shoot pe thi tab mostly jo mere unke saath sequences the toh (I could not even talk to him. First thing, when I was on the shoot, mostly the sequences I had with him was like) the old me is with Shah Rukh Khan and the young me, I have scenes with Deepika Padukone. Toh unhone mujhe sets humesha prosthetics ke saath dekha hai (So, he has always seen me on the sets with prosthetics). I can't even be charming. It's pointless."

Further, taking the conversation ahead, Ridhi recalled an incident that happened on Jawan's sets. The Asur actress recounted how her immediate reaction to the team explaining a scene to SRK left him surprised, and the latter slowly turned towards her.

Recounting another fun incident, she stated, "Ek baar woh mere saath khade the toh and woh mujh se baat kar rahe the. Main woh mother ke get up mein thi aur unko Nayanthara ko angoothi pehnani thi (Once he was standing with me and he was talking to me. I was in the mother's getup and he had to put the ring on Nayanthara's finger).

She went on to add, "Toh unhone mujhse pucha ki agoothi kahan pehnate hain. And low and behold, aapne toh yahi sikhaya hai ki iss ungli ki nas seedha dil tak jaati hai. He again looked at me like this girl can't talk normally or what (So he asked me where do I put the ring. And, low and behold, you have taught me that the nerve of this finger goes straight to the heart. He again looked at me like this girl can't talk normally or what."

