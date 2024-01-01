EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neil Bhatt reacts to Vicky trying to hit Ankita, reveals having THIS conversation with former

In a surprising turn of events, contestant Neil Bhatt was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 on December 31 in a round of double elimination. After his eviction, the actor sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In his conversation, he spoke about his wife Aishwarya Sharma's exit, reacted to Vicky Jain trying to hit Ankita Lokhande, and more. Read along to know about his conversation.

'How do I be a man like you?'

Neil Bhatt shared that Vicky asked him how to be more like him, but at that time the actor didn't realize the context. Reacting to the incident inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, when Vicky Jain almost tried to hit his wife, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt said, "See, I know these two people beyond the show. Isse pehle mein janta hu. And Vicky mujhse ye sawal kar chuka hain, and is level pe baat kar chuka hain ki, 'bhai, mere there jaysa aadmi kyase banu? How do I be a man like you? How do I be a husband like you?' (I know them from before. And, Vicky has asked me this question how to be an individual like me?)"

Neil added, "Because ye mujhe wo zahir kar chuka hain ki bhai Ankita mujhse agar meri baat nahi sunti, agar thoda sa bhi aggressive banti toh mera toh nikal jaata hain. Ye uska shabd, mera na nikal jata hain, ye usne bola tha. So, I don't know exactly wo kya context tha, but ye jab incident mujhe bataya gaya, toh now I know what that means. It's very unfortunate. (Because it is very clear that if she doesn't listen to me or talks to me aggressively, then I cannot handle it.)"

Watch the full interview of Neil Bhatt here:

Neil Bhatt on Vicky Jain playing it safe

In the same conversation, Neil Bhatt shared that he feels Vicky Jain played his game inside the house very safely. "He used to always play safe and he could not do anything else," shared Neil.

He mentioned that in the ninth or tenth week of the show, he could forge new relationships inside the house, but Vicky could not make any relationships apart from the one that he already had outside, that is his relationship with Ankita Lokhande.

