EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly's father was SCARED that nobody would marry his daughter; here's why

Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction. The actress has delivered many performances and can safely called as one of the most versatile actresses that we have. From playing a vamp in Sanjeevani to a middle-class bahu in Sarabhai versus Sarabhai to the most popular docile yet empowering character Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has quite an impressive range of characters in her kitty. In a detailed conversation exclusively with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly shared many details about her family, husband, career choices, and more.

Rupali Ganguly on her father's fear that nobody would marry her

In the interview, Rupali revealed that her father never wanted her to become an actress, he always wanted her to become a singer. She said, "To escape studies, I thought to take up acting. My father thought that I wouldn't be able to act. However, after Sarabhai, he had that confidence ke yeh kar legi (she will be able to do). When I did a negative role in Sanjivani, he was scared that nobody would marry me (laughs)."

Have a look at Rupali Ganguly's detailed interview below

Rupali Ganguly on being brought up by a feminist father

Rupali Ganguly's father Anil Ganguly was a filmmaker who delivered many projects surrounding the topic of feminism in the age and time when people were not quite talking about these concepts. Mr. Ganguly made films like Tapasya, Hum Kadam, and Kora Kagaz among others. We asked the talented actress how it was being brought up by a feminist father and if the same legacy is being taken forward by her in terms of projects that she takes up.

The Anupamaa actress quipped, "Absolutely, he has been the biggest influence in my life. Well, I have always been my father's little girl so growing up on sets watching movies like Tapasya and Kora Kagaz, I believed that women in India also wear capes, but unlike Wonder Woman's cape in America, Indian women's cape is their cotton sarees. I never thought about what a girl can do or can not do. There wasn't much gender discrimination. I think I was more pampered than my brother, he was treated badly (laughs)."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly RECALLS those 6.5 years without work; proud of husband being homemaker