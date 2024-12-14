EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shark Tank India's Radhika Gupta highlights do's and don'ts for aspiring entrepreneur; says, 'Ek certain amount of resilience...'

Radhika Gupta was one of the sharks on Shark Tank India 3 and is still known as one of the most humble personalities ever to appear on the show. The successful entrepreneur sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed both her personal and professional life. Not only this, but Radhika also highlighted the do's and don'ts for an aspiring entrepreneur who is willing to excel in the field of business.

Radhika Gupta told us, "Number one: opportunity ki respect karo (respect the opportunities). I think they are growing up in India and yahan bahut opportunities hai (there are many opportunities here). Sab ko milti hai. Dusra ki ek certain amount of resilience hona chahiye. Jab aap career shuru karte ho toh kaam shayad aapki umeed ka na ho (Everyone gets it. Secondly, there should be a certain amount of resilience. When you start your career, the work may not be what you expected). You have to work harder than you expect."

Further, addressing what an aspiring entrepreneur must not do, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund remarked, "Don't complain too much. Don't be a sad soldier. Things are not as you think they are."

She also discussed how she handles rejection. Radhika explained, "I think we are all aspirational people, no matter what stature you reach in life or how much success you achieve. Facing rejection, whether it’s someone saying no to an opportunity or something else, is always tough."

Radhika explained how facing rejection time and again makes you stronger to experience such low points in life. She elaborated on how when one feels rejection 10 times in his life, he starts feeling that it happens to everyone and hence gets better at processing these experiences.

