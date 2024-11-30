Sholay director Ramesh Sippy reveals he took 23 days to shoot one iconic Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan scene; here's why

The 1975 classic Sholay remains a timeless masterpiece in Indian cinema. Director Ramesh Sippy recently revealed that he didn’t need to consult co-writer Javed Akhtar before making changes to the film. He also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about one iconic scene between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, which took 23 days to shoot due to the brief two-minute window of the magic hour, when the shot could be captured perfectly.

During a recent masterclass at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ramesh Sippy shared insights into the creation of a poignant scene featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He revealed that the sequence, which depicted a silent, unspoken bond between their characters, was filmed during the ‘magic hour’ when the day transitions into night.

The director explained that the moment felt instinctively right, and upon consulting the cameraman, they realized they had just a fleeting two minutes to capture it perfectly.

He said, “The scene between Amitabh and Jaya, there was a silent love between them, because she is a widow. This sequence suddenly felt right just at that time when day turns into night. When I spoke to the cameraman, he said that we can only shoot at that magic hour, so we had only those two minutes.”

Ramesh shared that the shooting schedule of Sholay was meticulously planned to capture the perfect moment. They filmed other scenes in the morning and early afternoon and then set up for the special shot in the evening. When the magic hour arrived, they were ready to film.

He added, “My father (GP Sippy), who was the producer, never said a single word about what his son is doing there, shooting one scene in 23 days. He wanted me to make it my own way.”

When asked about the involvement of Javed Akhtar, the co-writer of Sholay alongside Salim Khan, the director explained that he was occasionally present on set but not always. He emphasized that the dialogues were already written and in place. Ramesh added that when making visual adjustments, such as changes to lighting and scene setups, he didn’t consult Javed Akhtar.

Released in 1975, Sholay remains one of the most iconic and commercially successful films in Bollywood history. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra delivered unforgettable performances as the unforgettable duo, Jai and Veeru.

The film boasted a stellar cast, including legends like Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and many others in pivotal roles. Known for its memorable characters and dialogue, Sholay marked a high point in the careers of writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Produced by G.P. Sippy, the action-packed drama became the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema upon its release.

