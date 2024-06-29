EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya clears his controversy over singing at weddings; Says he meant THIS

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, one of the most popular singers of the 90s, who did playback for almost every major star, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, among others, recently got into a controversy. The singer’s statement about singing at weddings got him into a spat with Neha Kakkar on the show Superstar Singer 3.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer-songwriter cleared the air about what he meant.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya clears his recent controversy

We asked Abhijeet Bhattacharya about his statement when he advised a young singer that one should not sing at weddings. Clarifying the statement, he said, “Ye maine agar kisiko bola ki gana nahi chahiye, wo kisko bol raha hu? Ki tum wo dish ka hissa maat ban jao, tum aapna wo banao jab tumhare liye log aa rahe hain that is you are the attraction.”

“(If I tell someone that I don't want to sing, who am I speaking to? It's like telling someone not to become a part of the dish that people won't eat. Instead, make something that people come for, where you are the attraction.)

He further continued, “Waysa nahi ki tum ek part ho jisko nahi kha rahe hain. Ek ayese ko bol raha hu jo abhi se shuruwat na karde jab raak tum balidan nahi karoge. (Don't become a part that people ignore. I'm saying this to someone who shouldn't start something now if they're not willing to sacrifice in the future.)”

The singer talked about his own experience of not singing at a restaurant and shared, “Kyunki meine kaha mein aab tak restaurant main nahi gaya. Maine dekha jab restaurant mein gaya, waha pe emale singer gaa rahi hain, us time pe 500 na note nahi hota, log 50 aur 100ke note dete the, aur wo blouse ke andar tips rakh rahe hain aur uska co-singer usko bator raha hain.”

“(Because I said that I haven't performed at a restaurant. When I went to a restaurant, I saw a female singer performing there. At that time, there were no 500 rupee notes; people gave 50 and 100 rupee notes, and she put the tips inside her blouse while her co-singer was collecting them).”

Watch the full interaction with the singer here:

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on inspiring new singers to aim high

Continuing to explain, the singer said, “Is tarah ke situations se main nikla hu, aab main kuch bhi karu. Lekin us stage main apne ko bacha lena, ayese bohot se dhasu dhasu singers dekhe hain, jo restaurants mein ghuse, subah 3 baje taak gaya, 8 baje taak drink kiya, phir 4 baje neend se uthe, phir gaana shuru kiya. Ayese ayese dhakkar singers barbaad ho gaye, gala kharap ho gaye. Toh ye mera tips hain, ki sapna dekho toh waha pe dekho, us unchai pe dekho, ki log tumko target kare ki arrey isko chahiye.

“(I've come out of such situations; now I can do anything. But surviving that stage is crucial. I've seen many amazing singers who entered restaurants, sang until 3 AM, drank until 8 AM, then woke up at 4 PM and started singing again. Such talented singers ruined themselves; their voices got spoiled. So, my tip is, if you have a dream, aim high, dream of reaching heights where people target you and say, 'we want this person.')"

