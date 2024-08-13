Splitsvilla X5 winners Jashwanth Bopanna, Akriti Negi to enter Bigg Boss 18 house?

Akriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna are on cloud nine after being declared as the winners of Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please. After taking part in the dating reality show, will the duo be seen in Bigg Boss 18? Read to know more about the same.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Akriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna were asked about their plans to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. Bopanna said, "If they call us, we'd definitely go. Bula lo yaar. We've lost Rs 10 lakh so cover up bhi toh karna padega na." Akriti added by saying, "I wanted the winning money to put in my father's hand. I was looking forward to it. But Kashish snatched it from us." Translation- "(Please call, we have lost Rs 10 lakh so need to cover up.)"

The grand finale of Splistsvilla 15 was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Jaswanth and Akriti gave a tough fight to Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav, who were the runners-up. The winning pair took home Rs 5 lakh. Before the final task had taken place, Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed gave the pair a choice to put everything at stake and race for the winning title or take home Rs 10 lakh by sabotaging the game of their partner.

It was interesting to see Jashwanth-Akriti, Harsh-Rushali select the winning title race, while Kashish Kapoor decided to betray her partner Digvijay Singh Rathee. She took home the money of Rs 10 lakh. His betrayal left Sunny Leone very emotional.

Well, to the same publication earlier Jaswanth revealed his experience of taking part in Splitsvilla 15. He said that a lot of emotions were going inside him and he was feeling stressed and nervous as well. Akriti was with him, holding his hands as he was going through anxiety. This was because he was thinking about whether he would win or not win the dating show reality game.

It is also interesting to note that this season of Splitsvilla had many exes of participants in the show, which added a lot of drama. The show also grabbed the limelight because a lot of contestants hid their real-life relationships.

