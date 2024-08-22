EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee REACTS to rumors of him participating in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18

Reality show star Digvijay Rathee has been riding high on fame and success after MTV Splitsvilla X5. Considering his fame and powerful persona, we asked Digvijay about his interest in participating in Bigg Boss 18.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Digvijay Rathee was asked if he is participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Replying to this question, Digvijay said, "I can’t confirm anything right now, but Bigg Boss is definitely a show I’d consider. It’s a huge platform, and it would be an exciting challenge. Let’s see what the future holds!"

Digvijay, who has already been a prominent name in two big reality shows, Roadies and Splitsvilla, will surely leave fans happy if he considers participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, which is Bigg Boss 18.

During our chat with Digvijay, we asked him to choose between Roadies and Splitsvilla and name his favorite show. Digvijay told Pinkvilla, "That’s a tough one! Both shows are special in their own way, but if I had to choose, I’d say Splitsvilla because of the personal connections I made and the growth I experienced."

Speaking about Digvijay Rathee's stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5, the reality show star was one of the strongest and most vocal personalities on the dating reality show. Known for his uprightly strong personality and opinions, Digvijay has made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of viewers. He entered the show as Ishita Rawat's ex and soon brought a huge transformation to the game once he stepped into Splitsvilla from exisle.

His rivalry with Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi, friendship with Lakshay Gaur, relationship with Unati Tomar, complicated bond with Ishita Rawat, and partnership with Kashish Kapoor grabbed eyeballs. However, his strategy, task performance, and unfiltered opinions made him a star of the show.

Before the grand finale task happened, Digvijay was evicted from the show as his partner Kashish chose Rs 10 lakhs for herself instead of performing in the finale with him.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and went off air on August 11, 2024. The popular dating reality show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

