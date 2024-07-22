EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla on real-life proposal; 'Like Abhira, I too wouldn't mind...'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the viewers glued to the TV screens. The viewers are loving the romance track between Abhira and Armaan in the show. As Abhira and Armaan's romance has begun in the show, we at Pinkvilla contacted Samridhii Shukla and asked her about her real-life romance and proposal. Read on to learn more about Shukla's answer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla on real-life romance

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira took the initiative to plan a grand proposal for Armaan. She went down on her knees to ask Armaan out. Pinkvilla asked Samridhii Shukla about her real-life proposal date; she said, "I think, like Abhira, Samriddhi also doesn't mind going down on one knee if she really loves the man, and if she wants to propose, she will propose. I am somebody who is a die-hard lover. If I fall in love, I fall very hard."

She added, "So I will do anything and everything to make my partner happy, and I don't have any; I mean, obviously, all girls feel like they want the man to go down on one knee and propose. That would be amazing, but even I wouldn't mind doing that. That's fine."

Take a look at a recent video of Abhira and Armaan's proposal from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla on her proposal date

Talking about her proposal date, Samridhii Shukla said, "I haven't thought of a proposal date yet, but aisa lagta ki marriage ke liye hi hoga (I feel it will be for marriage only). I’m not sure how it will unfold, but I think I want to be somewhere in nature, and I want just me and my man to be there where we are enjoying nature."

She added, "I imagine we will be extremely happy with where we are, happy together, and that's when we decide that, you know, we want to take it forward. Something intimate, Not with a lot of people, Just the two of us, and happiness."

Samridhii Shukla on Abhira- Armaan's love life

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unveiled Abhira finally agreeing to be with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). She plans a grand surprise for Armaan. She decorates the room with balloons and 'I Love You' lights and hides in a big wrapped gift box. Armaan pulls the ribbon to find Abhira inside the box, along with a lot of balloons. She poses with a red heart balloon and proposes to him.

Talking about the same, Samridhii mentioned that she was elated with Abhira and Armaan finally coming together. Shukla added that she was happy for #AbhiMaan (Abhira-Armaan) fans as they were eagerly waiting for the couple's romance to blossom.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Rohit Poddar re-entering the show. Actor Romit Raaj has stepped in to play the character as he has replaced actor Shivam Khajuria from the show.

As per the current track, Rohit gained consciousness and reunited with the family. However, he gets furious when he sees Armaan and refuses to speak to him. Armaan, along with others, speculated that Rohit knows about Armaan's past affair with Ruhi.

When Armaan pleaded with Rohit to hear his side of the story once, he lashed out at him and revealed that he was the family's stepson, leaving everyone shocked by the revelation.

