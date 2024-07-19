Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla reflects on #AbhiMaan proposal scene; 'It was much-awaited'

After a lot of back and forth, finally, the romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai officially begins with Abhira and Armaan accepting love for each other. The duo are set to face many hurdles in the future, but they would do that hand in hand.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Samridhii Shukla, who plays the character of Abhira in the show, and asked her about her thoughts on the beautiful love confession scene wherein Abhira proposed to Armaan.

Samridhii Shukla on the love confession scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

When asked about her reaction when she read the love confession scene, Samridhii Shukla said, "I was elated; I was extremely happy because finally, the love story has begun, a two-sided love that was much awaited. Abhira finally had the courage and the trust to propose to Armaan. And we all know that it took a very long time to reach this point, and I was so happy for Abhira."

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes glimpses from #AbhiMaan's love confession scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla added, "I think the scene was written quite well, and overall also I am very happy about the writing of our show. Kudos to the writers because writing is what makes characters different, what makes the story different because ultimately, all stories are about a girl and a boy falling in love and facing family and hurdles; but writing is what makes it beautiful. I'd like to especially mention Abhira's character; it has been written beautifully, and I am nothing short of grateful for that."

Samridhii Shukla on fans' feedback to #AbhiMaan coming together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, "Fans feedback has always been so beautiful, but at times they say that they don't want particular twists. They basically don't want hurdles in Abhira and Armaan's love story. They are like, why does Dadisa always do this? We don't want this. Why does Roohi come in between? So, collectively as an audience, everyone was very satisfied that day because of the love confession sequence because it was all about Armaan and Abhira falling in love; cherishing and enjoying their beautiful journey."

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Dadisa suffering from a heart attack because of Abhira and Armaan coming together. The family has been blaming the duo for Dadisa's condition.

Frustrated, Armaan asked Abhira to get married to him irrespective of the family's approval; however, Abhira declined the same and mentioned that they'd marry only if Dadisa and other family members would willingly approve of their union.

Meanwhile, Vidya asked Abhira to promise her that she would not take Armaan away from the family, and Abhira agreed to do so.

Rohit Poddar enters Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rohit, who went missing after learning about Roohi and Armaan's affair, is now back on the show. Actor Romit Raaj has replaced Shivam Khajuria in the show. Rohit's re-entry has left the family members happy; however, Rohit is upset and disappointed with Armaan for hiding the big secret of his affair with Roohi from him.

