Fahad Mustafa's show Parwarish Promos OUT: Samar Jafri-Aina Asif's Pakistani drama depicts complicated family relationships and more

Popular actor Fahad Mustafa, also known for producing hit shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and more, is set to produce another Pakistani drama titled Parwarish. The makers of Parwarish have released the first promo, highlighting Samar Jafri's character, VJay, and Aina Asif's character Maya's life stories.

ARY Digital shared Parwarish's promo, introducing the male lead, VJay. VJay is a popular influencer who is about to move to Pakistan with his parents. In a conversation with his fans during a live session, VJay mentions that his parents love Pakistan. However, just as he says this, a scene shows his parents fighting after their move.

VJay also shares that he has two cousins in Pakistan who are caring and loving, but the promo depicts them as hitting each other. He mentions that he has grandparents, an uncle, and an aunt in Pakistan, who are a happy family, and then they are shown fighting as well.

As VJay prepares to move to Pakistan, he expresses his hope of finding the love of his life, someone calm and composed like him. The promo also features a scene where Maya (essayed by Aina Asif) threatens a stranger after he refers to her as "Baaji" (sister). VJay concludes by bidding farewell to his followers and encouraging them to stay tuned for updates on his life once he arrives in Pakistan.

The caption of this promo reads, "Dreams demand struggle, Family demands love. Get ready for a story of dreams, struggles, and family bonds!"

ARY Digital shared another promo of Parwarish introducing the female lead, Maya. Maya feels pressured to become a doctor because her future in-laws expect their daughter-in-law to be one. Although Maya also dreams of being a doctor, her family's high expectations for her to excel in this profession leave her feeling anxious.

Her father is unwilling to listen to her concerns. While pursuing her studies, she is also supposed to meet the love of her life, but the pressure from her family and in-laws places Maya in a difficult position. It will be interesting to see how Maya tackles and comes out of this situation.

The caption of this promo read, "Meet Maya – a girl with dreams, but her family sees only one future for her – to become a doctor. When her ambitions are overshadowed by expectations, will she fight for her dreams or sacrifice them for her family?"

Produced by Fahad Mustafa, Parwarish stars Samar Jafri, Aina Asif, Savera Nadeem, Naumaan Ijaz, Saman Ansari, Shamim Hilaly, and more in pivotal roles. The premiere date and time are yet to be announced.

