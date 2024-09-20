Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fame Fahad Mustafa's quick response to Indian fan’s heartfelt request wins over internet

Pakistani show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has grabbed a lot of attention even in India. The love story of Mustafa and Sharjeena has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Recently, an Indian fan shared his thoughts on the show's current track and also sent a heartfelt request to Fahad Mustafa, who plays the male lead role of Mustafa in the show. Fahad quickly responded to the message, which was appreciated by the netizens.

As per the current track of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mustafa and Sharjeena have left the former's parents' house and are struggling to adjust to a small apartment in a basic locality. The show airs only twice a week, making it difficult for fans to wait for new episodes. An Indian fan messaged Fahad Mustafa, stating that he could give his Delhi apartment to him and Sharjeena and won't even demand rent, a generous offer that reflects his deep love for the show. In return, he requested that Fahad get the show's new episode daily.

Take a look at Fahad Mustafa's response to an Indian fan's request here:

Fahad Mustafa responded to the heartfelt message and wrote, "Hahhahha Kyun Nahi (Haha! For sure)."

In the previous episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Rubab hatched a devious plan against Mustafa and Sharjeena (Hania Aamir). Her aim was to make them submit to her and apologize. However, Mustafa's resilience in the face of this conspiracy was truly inspiring.

Rubab framed Mustafa and accused him of robbing her money. She added that she would let him go if he apologized to her. Mustafa denied the same and left the house with her. Fans, who were upset with how Mustafa was humiliated, felt a surge of relief and hope as he took a firm stand for himself and Sharjeena.

