After Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Fahad Mustafa returns with new Pakistani drama Parwarish; Watch FIRST teaser

Fahad Mustafa, known to be a multi-talented star, is set to launch another Pakistani drama. Known for acting and bankrolling several projects, Fahad is set to launch his new show titled Parwarish. His last produced show was Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, wherein he played the male protagonist opposite Hania Aamir. After the massive success of this drama, Parwarish is expected to be even bigger. Recently, Fahad dropped the first teaser of Parwarish on his social media handle.

Parwarish's teaser highlights a teenager's relationship with his parents, his career, his love life, and his unclear vision towards his future. In the caption of this teaser, Fahad Mustafa expressed how this upcoming Pakistani drama is extremely close to his heart.

He wrote, "After the overwhelming love for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, we bring you Parwarish. A story that's not just a drama but a heartfelt journey. This project is incredibly close to my heart, not just as a producer but as a storyteller. The dedication, the passion, and the artistry we've poured into Parwarish make it truly special. I can't wait for you all to witness this labor of love. Let's create magic once again!"

Watch Pakistani drama Parwarish's teaser here-

Details like the names of the characters, the release date, the storyline, and more are still kept under wraps. However, a glimpse of this Pakistani show has already created a huge buzz, and fans can't wait to watch this new show. A fan commented, "SO FREAKIN EXCITED!!!! The story looks so promising!!" another fan wrote, "Wowwww...Ajki generation type hai... Good...& NaumanEjazzzzz & Sawera Nadeem is Outstanding" and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

Produced by the most loved Pakistani celeb, Fahad Mustafa, Parwarish stars Samar Jafri and Aina Asif in lead roles. The show also features Noman Ijaz and a few others essaying pivotal characters. Directed by renowned filmmaker Meesam Naqvi, the show is penned by theater artist-turned-writer Kiran Siddiqui. Parwarish will soon be available to watch on ARY Digital.