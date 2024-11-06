Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa bid adieu to 'beautiful journey' of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum; Mahira Khan and Yumna Zaidi react

Ever since the makers announced the finale episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, fans hoped for a happy ending and wished for Sharjeena and Mustafa to reunite. The lead actors of the Pakistani drama Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa, who played the lead roles, took to their social media handles, extending gratitude for the love they received.

Reflecting on their journey, the actors posted unseen photos from the sets of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, along with heartfelt captions. Since they shared the farewell message ahead of the finale episode, their notes added much more anticipation among the audience.

Hania Aamir thanked the cast, crew and fans

Sharing 20 photos on her Instagram handle, Hania Aamir wrote, "20 photos are not enough to show what a beautiful time I’ve had on this set. Every single person gave it their all. I could not have asked for better professionals to work with. What a journey it has been."

Extending gratitude to everyone who was a part of the project, the actress expressed, "It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with some of the greats! Couldn’t find any pictures with some of my lovely cast members but that does not mean they are not close to my heart! Thank you for loving us so much!"

As her beautiful journey came to a heartfelt conclusion, she expressed her gratitude to the audience for their unwavering warmth and kindness throughout the show. Her heartfelt message resonated deeply, leaving many of us sobbing.

Take a look at the post here:

Hania Aamir's yet another farewell message for fans

Post the mega finale episode, Hania shared a romantic grayscale photo featuring Sharjeena and Mustafa. The picture is from the last scene of the finale. The frame has the duo holding each other's hands, leaning their heads and teary-eyed as they resolve their differences.

The sweetest part? Sharjeena and Mustafa's wedding photo hanging on the wall. Captioning the snapshot, the Mere Humsafar actress wrote, "This will forever have a really special place in my heart. Thank you for being on this journey with us. We will miss you.Yours truly, Mustafa & Sharjeena."

Take a look at the post here:

Fahad Mustafa says goodbye to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

On the other hand, Fahad Mustafa shared a photo of himself and posted a long tribute, thanking his fans for their love and support. The actor felt overwhelmed with the love and praise he garnered as Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

He further continued, "Bringing Mustafa to life has been one of the most fulfilling, challenging, and rewarding things I’ve ever done. And knowing that you connected with the story, with the character, and with the journey we’ve all been on together makes everything worth it. Your energy, your enthusiasm, your love—it’s what kept me going through the highs and lows. I’m honestly speechless."

After a nine-year hiatus, the actor returned to television with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. He specifically acknowledged the production company, as well as the writer and director, emphasizing that their collaborative efforts and dedication were instrumental in bringing this captivating project to life.

Take a look at his post here:

Yumna Zaidi and Mahira Khan react

Reacting to Fahad's post, Mahira Khan congratulated the entire team and expressed happiness. Yumna Zaidi, commenting on Hania's social media post, wrote, "Har jagah cha jany k liye boht boht mubarak baad. Congratulations to you and the whole team."

