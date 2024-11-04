Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Finale: Sharjeena aka Hania Aamir drops MAJOR SPOILER and it’s not what fans want; know here

What's trending in the town? Most of the people will definitely mention Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. While fans are already impatient regarding what Sharjeena-Mustafa's fate holds, Hania Aamir has dropped an unexpected spoiler.

It goes without saying that Hania Aamir maintains an active social media presence and keeps treating fans with her candid videos. Only recently, the actress posted a fun and unfiltered GRWM video but fans seemed more curious about Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s climax.

Reacting to the video, one of the users asked Hania, “Sharjeena end mai kya hoga batado yar.” Replying to the comment, she wrote, “sharjeena aur rubab ki shaadi hojaegi.”

Take a look at the comment here:

Talking about the current track of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Sharjeena and Mustafa aren't staying together with each other after the former had a miscarriage. Mustafa realized how his carelessness and attitude ruined everything. While Sharjeena kept telling him how money cannot be everything, he did not listen to her and often remained in the office, leaving her alone in the house.

One night, Sharjeena accidentally fell and slipped into a serious condition. Although the doctor saved her, the baby died in her womb. The tragic news left Sharjeena devastated, and she announced that she would go to her mother's and not with Mustafa. On the other hand, Mustafa had an emotional breakdown thinking of his attitude and how he was responsible for Sharjeena's condition.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum also stars Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Maya Khan as Sidra, Naeema Butt as Rubab, Tauseeq Haider, and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi.

Sharjeena-Mustafa’s love story has taken the internet by storm. People are falling in love with Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's onscreen romantic chemistry. Well, the finale episode is all set to hit the screens on November 5 across Pakistan.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wished to charge Re 1 to work with Shah Rukh Khan, starred with Salman Khan and is currently seen in Pakistani show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Hania Aamir