From Ruzgarli Tepe, Korkma Ben Yanindayim to Hudutsuz Sevda; 7 latest Turkish dramas for beginners to watch

Today is the time when the audience is into exploring international content, and the arrival of OTT platforms has made it more easy and convenient. While the popularity of Korean dramas and Pakistani serials doesn't need any introduction, Turkish shows have been growing steadily over the last few years. And when it comes to the romantic, thrill, or drama genre, there's no going back! From Korkma Ben Yanindayim to Hudutsuz Sevda, here are the 7 latest Turkish dramas you must watch as a beginner!

1. Yabani (Wild Heart)

It is the story of Ali, who was kidnapped as a child from a deep-rooted family. As a result of which, he finds himself abandoned on the street. However, 15 years later, he returns to his original home, but at that same time, he survives several challenges. Upon returning, Ali navigates numerous struggles to find his real identity and fit himself into the societal norms of which he was once a part. While surviving these complicated aspects, he falls in love with a girl, Ruya.

2. Ruzgarli Tepe (Winds of Love)

What happens when revenge and love come together? It brings a huge storm, and this is what this Turkish drama is all about. Halil loses his parents and even the house where he spent his happiest days. As revenge, he makes a plan to destroy the Aslanli family, but his unexpected encounter with Zeynep brings an exciting twist to the story. Halil falls in love with her, but she turns out to be the daughter of the family he wants revenge on. What consequences their life gets into creates intrigue, keeping you hooked to the show.

3. Hudutsuz Sevda (Boundless Love)

Besides intense drama, this Turkish show Is a seamless blend of rivalry, love, and revenge. Hudutsuz Sevda Reverbs around Halil Ibrahim, who lost his father in his childhood and lived a dreadful life. 20 years later, he returns to his homeland, all grown up and handsome. All he wants is to marry the girl he loves, Yasemin, and start a happy life. However, his hope to start a family with Yasemin doesn't go as planned, and Halil finds himself trapped in a vicious net of revenge after he realizes the truth behind his father's death.

4. Tas Kagit Makas (Rock Paper Scissors)

Rock Paper Scissors centers on Umut, who lives in a slum neighborhood. Diagnosed with an uncommon ability called hyperthymesia, he recalls things with great accuracy and remembers everything in detail. Umut's life turns upside down when his father is put behind bars. To prove him innocent, the young man becomes a lawyer to fight for justice against the rich owners of the system. Umut tries to solve the case by using his memory.

5. Gaddar (No Mercy)

It is about a military officer named Daghan. He serves in the East and eventually returns to his neighborhood after years. Over that span of time, his family dynamics completely change, and something remains unchanged. He is surprised to find things are not the same as they were when he left. Daghan's parents did not speak to each other; his brother even dropped out of school and lived in another house, his sister is now pregnant, and most importantly, his lady love has disappeared. How the story proceeds and what consequences it brings is the highlight of the plot.

6. Sakla Beni (Hide Me)

Mete and Naz belong to rich and powerful families. They are both pampered and live a life of comfort. They will and can get anything they want. As they grow up and become an important part of each other's lives, the duo decides to marry. In fact, their equation develops with the promise made by their families in their childhood. As Mete and Naz step towards taking the biggest decision of their lives, Incilia re-enters the plot. She is Naz's servant, and her appearance makes Mete give his decision to get wed to Naz a second thought.

7. Korkma Ben Yanindayim (Don't Worry I'm With You)

Incil, a scholarship student at a medical college, desires to become a doctor so that her father doesn't have to wake up before sunrise and go to work. Her mother works as a cleaning staff in her college. Everything goes fine until Inci realizes she got pregnant with Mert, her classmate and son of the school's owner. Mert asks her whether she is willing to give birth to the child. Meanwhile, Inci's mother also gets to know the truth.

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your favorite popcorn and binge-watch these turquoise dramas to emerge in a world full of love, thrill, romance, family ties, revenge, and whatnot. Also, as a beginner, you must show sincerity in watching these contents.

