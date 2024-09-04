WATCH: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani show their sculpted Bappa idols in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style

Ganesh Chaturthi isn't just a festival where people welcome Bappa into their humble abodes but it is an emotion, especially for Mumbaikars. Ahead of the special occasion, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi sculpted eco-friendly Ganpati idols. It is a tradition that they have been following for the last few years, which brings them closer and adds more delight to the festival. The duo shared a video on social media giving a glimpse of their created murtis, and Ekta Kapoor's reaction to their clip is pretty nostalgic.

In a collaborative post, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani posted a video with the caption, "Hum 2, Humare 12." The clip opens up with the two welcoming viewers into the room and introducing us to the idols. Unlike using any Ganesh Chaturthi special song in their video, Karan and Rithvik went for the title track of Kyunki Saa Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Both the actors channel their inner Tulsi Virani as they introduce their hand-sculpted Bappa idols to their fans. In the video, we can see idols of different sizes and various avatars, proving that the duo sculpted them with all their heart and devotion.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the video, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "Tulsi Parvati ek saath." Ashita Dhawan commented, "Sooooo cuteeeee Soooooooo coool Sooooooooo manyyyy Workshop start kar di hai kya?? Next year main bhi enroll kar deti hu." Besides them, Kishwer Merchant and Niyati Fatnani also showered love on their efforts.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rithvik posted a photo of himself making a Bappa idol and called for an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. The Aapka Apna Zakir panellist shared his excitement about the festival and expressed, "Bappa aala re…The most therapeutic time of the year starts today…I start making my Ganesha today and helping as many as I can, to make theirs. I strongly urge you to please try experiencing idol-making yourself and if you cannot. I plead you to only buy an eco-friendly murti."

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7, 2024.

On the work front, while Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the panellists on Aapka Apna Zakir, Karan Wahi was last seen in Raisinghani VS Raisinghani opposite Jennifer Winget.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Rithvik Dhanjani calls for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as he urges fans to start doing THIS for the auspicious occasion