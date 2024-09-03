THROWBACK: When Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah admitted to being Rupali Ganguly's character Monisha in real life

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was ahead of its time and featured humor that still tickles our funny bones. Whether it was Maya's attitude and sarcastic one-liners or Monisha's bargaining and skill of saving money, the sitcom proved to be a cult classic. While Maya used to taunt the latter for her 'downmarket' choices, Ratna Pathak Shah once called herself Monisha (played by Rupali Ganguly) in one of her earlier interviews. Interesting, right? Let us get into the details!

In an interview with Chal Chitra Talks, Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about her spending habits and revealed what she really loves buying. The veteran actress said, "I buy everything under Rs 5000. I don't like spending more money. I am Monisha actually. And clothes? I refuse to spend more than Rs 10,000. But I buy sarees that I come across something really unusual."

Expressing her love for textiles, the Kapoor & Sons actress stated, "I really feel that what we have in India, from the point of view of textiles, is just extraordinary. We are going to lose it in maybe a generation." She emphasized how only design will stay, but the craft will disappear, which disappoints her. Further, Ratna explained that when it comes to textiles, she is willing to pay more than Rs 10,000.

She also opened up about her love for handloom sarees and how artisans involve themselves in making a saree. Ratna Pathak Shah added, "I feel, here is something which has been done with attention to detail, and with physical involvement of human beings and their hands, which need respect. So, there I'm happy to spend."

For those unaware, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai originally premiered in 2004 on STAR One and wrapped up its first season in 2006. Produced by Jamnadas Majethia’s Hats Off Productions, the sitcom featured an ensemble cast, including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. While Ratna essayed the role of an upper-class socialite, the Anupamaa actress played a middle-class homemaker, Maya.

