Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam and Varun Jain to play important roles post-leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is quite talked about these days. Be it the show's leap or its actress Sumit Singh's personal life, the show has grabbed eyeballs off-late. As the show heads for the leap, actors Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and other Bhosale family will be seen wiped out of the show.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Bhavika Sharma is retained in the project post-leap. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about two prominent faces who'll be seen in the show after the show takes a leap.

Kaveri Priyam and Varun Jain will be seen joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam has been finalised to play the parellel lead in the show. The actress has been a part of TV shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na and Dil Diyaan Gallan among others.

Apart from Priyam, Varun Jain who's known for his impressive stint in various TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tera Mera Saath Rahe among others will be seen portraying a powerful character.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Other actors to be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Pallavi Pradhan from Jija Maa and Sagar Saini from Teri Meri Doriyaann have been finalized to essay meaty characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Meanwhile, the buzz is that Mansi Salve and Indreniel Bhattacharya will rejoin the show and can be seen post-leap.

Reports have it that Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen playing the character of the new male lead in the show.

The new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Savi and Ishaan moving towards their happy lives by deciding to get married, however, a major tragedy strikes leaving Ishaan and Savi's love story to apparently have a tragic end.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Niel Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Post leap, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma took the legacy forward as new faces of the show.

Coming back to Kaveri Priyam and Varun Jain, our attempts to reach out to them via calls and messages were not successful.

