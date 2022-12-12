Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma: Neil gave me mixed signals- EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma is best known for the portrayal of her onscreen character, Pakhi, in the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. The actress has often been vocal about her love story with co-actor Neil Bhatt. Interestingly, Aishwarya plays a negative role in the show while Neil is seen as the male protagonist. Due to her character, Aishwarya has been at the receiving end of harsh trolls and Neil has been a strong support system for her. However, that never hampered their love life and in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she spilled the beans about how her love story began with Neil Bhatt. When she realised her feeling for Neil

"I started feeling for Neil from the day of our muhurat puja on the set and after that, I started thinking about him, stalked him on Instagram and so did he. I always liked being around him. Whenever we talked, I wanted to know more and more about him like where is he from, how many people are there in his family, is he a loving and caring person by nature. As I said, I am a very curious person. I am a dancer and a singer and always wished for a partner who can dance. I read his bio: Dancing since 1987, and then I saw his dance videos on YouTube. Also, he started giving me mixed signals," said Aishwarya Sharma.



When Aishwarya confessed her feelings for Neil To add to it, the 30-year-old shared that Neil Bhatt convinced her to confess her feelings first. "Honestly, Neil made the first move because he convinced me to confess my feelings for him. I asked him if he has feelings for me because I had. I also asked if he was dating someone then I will back out. I asked him this clearly. I was very scared when I asked him but love was there all the time but we were not aware," shared Aishwarya Sharma.

