Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora kickstarts wedding festivities with Haldi ceremony

It’s the wedding season and popular celebrity couple Harshad Arora and his longtime girlfriend Muskaan Rajput are all set to tie the knot. The couple who got engaged this year on February 14 kickstarted the wedding festivities with a Haldi ceremony.

Neither Harshad Arora nor Muskaan Rajput shared any moments from their Haldi ceremony on social media. The Naagin fame actress’ friend posted a clip where she is seen applying Haldi on the actress. The latter, clad in a yellow traditional suit, radiates joy and excitement. Muskaan reshared the post on her account. The picture is uploaded with #harshadkimuskaan.

Check out a glimpse of Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput’s Haldi ceremony below:

For the unversed, this year, on Valentine's Day, Harshad Arora got engaged to Muskaan Rajput in an intimate ceremony. Following this, they shared a collaborative post on Instagram to announce the same. They shared a monochrome picture, wherein the actor was seen caught in an adorable moment with Muskaan. He was seemingly fixing her earrings with the help of one of their close ones. While Harshad looked handsome in a kurta with a jacket for the ceremony, Muskaan looked stunning in an embellished ensemble paired with a diamond necklace.

In a conversation with ETimes, Harshad had said earlier that Muskaan has moved on from acting and currently works as a software analyst in the corporate sector. The couple has not shared any details about their wedding publicly yet.

Talking about Harshad Arora’s professional stint, he made his acting debut in 2014 with the serial Beintehaa. In 2016, he appeared in another popular drama, Dahleez. However, he rose to immense popularity with his role as Satya in the popular TV series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the other hand, Muskaan Rajput essayed the role of Vidushi in Naagin 6.

