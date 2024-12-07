Na Umra Ki Seema Ho fame Rachana Mistry gets ‘ROKA-fied’ to longtime boyfriend Amit Madaan

Rachana Mistry, the beloved actress from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, is on cloud nine as she takes a significant step in her personal life. The actress delighted her fans by announcing her roka ceremony with longtime partner Amit Madaan, a successful businessman. Rachana shared the joyous news through a series of stunning pictures on social media, which she uploaded on December 6 at midnight.

Rachana Mistry's photos showcased the couple basking in the glow of their love. The intimate ceremony marked the official beginning of the couple's wedding celebrations, leaving fans and well-wishers thrilled about their upcoming nuptials.

Rachana looked radiant in a traditional mauve and gold outfit, exuding elegance and happiness. Complementing her was Amit, who opted for a cream-colored kurta. The pictures captured heartwarming moments, from the couple exchanging smiles to candid shots, making it evident that the day was filled with love and blessings.

Check out Rachana Mistry's post below:

In the caption accompanying her post, Rachana wrote, "ROKA-fied." The heartfelt post instantly garnered attention, with fans and industry colleagues showering the couple with congratulatory messages and blessings.

Rachana and Amit have reportedly been in a relationship for three years, and their bond has only grown stronger over time. While Rachana has always been private about her personal life, she has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship, leaving fans intrigued. Last year, she revealed that she met Amit at a cafe that was owned by him and he was also a chef there. They connected over their mutual love for food.

As soon as the Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress shared the news, the comment section of her post was flooded with love and congratulatory messages from fans, co-stars, and fellow celebrities. "Congratulations, Rachana! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!" wrote one user. Another added, "You look so beautiful! Can’t wait for the wedding pictures!" While the couple has not revealed specific wedding details yet, fans are curious to know when they embark on their journey of forever.

