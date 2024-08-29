Happy birthday Jannat Zubair: Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Reem Shaikh and more stars wish actress in sweetest way

Jannat Zubair turned 23 on August 29, 2024. She has showcased her versatility as an actress from a very young age in the television industry. Zubair was only 5 years old when she started working and quickly mastered her craft. Today, on her special day, her buddies from the industry—Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Reem Shaikh, and more—dropped the most adorable wishes for her.

Jannat Zubair has been friends with Reem Sameer Shaikh since childhood. The duo are now seen together in Laughter Chefs. Reem made her BFF feel special by sharing a throwback video where Jannat says, "Matlab aise jhagde hoh sakte hain, Reem." (This means, such fights can happen, Reem.) She then adds, "Nai, tumhare mere nai honge." (No, our fights won't happen.)

The Phulwa actress laughs and says, "You never know." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star then adds, "Dosti zyada important hai show se." (Friendship is more important than the show.) She also took to her Instagram handle to post a long message for her bestie, where she revealed that she and Jannat were meant to be friends.

The post also mentioned that many situations tried to break their friendship, but Allah had different plans. After almost 3 years of not talking and enduring endless misunderstandings, their bond is now stronger than ever. Reem also wrote that Jannat is her only friend who scolds her more than her mom. She stands by her and fights for her when she feels weak.

Aly Goni also took to his Instagram stories to share an unseen picture from Laughter Chefs sets. He was seen wearing black shades and wrote, "Happyyy burrddayyyy @jannatzubair29." The duo struck a cute pose. Bharti Singh, the host of Laughter Chefs, shared a sweet picture where Jannat could be seen hugging her. The comedienne wrote, "Happy birthday."

Even Rubina Dilaik who turned a year older too recently, shared a cute picture of Jannat, who was seen holding maybe Rubina's baby. She wrote in her post, "Thank you for being there in every season of Life Hamesha Kush raho, muskurate raho aur apni jeevan mein safalta paate raho…. Muaaahhh."

Even Shivangi Joshi posted a cute snap of the Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap actress and wrote, "Happy birthday baby @jannatzubair29." Kashmera Shah who is seen in Laughter Chefs with Jannat, posted a sultry snap with Jannat and wrote I love you.

Rajiv Adatia shared the funniest video where he was seen narrating TV and Bollywood movie dialogues with the actress. Right from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashmah, Jab We Met, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Ghulam; they aced it all.

In the caption, Adatia spoke about how he chose a video that showed how they were, laughing, funny, and constantly loving life. He also wrote, "At a young age you achieved a lot, and very proud of you! Keep inspiring and keep being you."

Here's wishing Jannat the happiest birthday from team Pinkvilla!

