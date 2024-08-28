Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh dance to THIS 90s song from Govinda’s movie; Netizens can’t get enough of their steps

Krushna Abhishek never fails to entertain. The comedian recently uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle that caught the attention of the netizens. The fun video shows him dancing with Bharti Singh on Govinda’s song. Fans loved the matching steps and can’t stop replaying it.

On August 27, Krushna Abhishek uploaded the video with the caption, “Moments with the one and only my favourite @bharti.laughterqueen on the sets of Laughter Chefs! Non-stop fun and laughter all day long!” The video shows Krushna Abhishek matching steps with the host Bharti Singh on his uncle Govinda’s song Makhna.

Watch Krushna Abhishek’s video here:

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi dropped red heart emoji. Fans of Abhishek and Singh were delighted to see their fun on sets and commented, “One of my fav jodi bharti and krushna.” “Why this reel is 1 hr long…,” wrote another. Others also appreciated Krushna Abhishek’s steps and wrote, “Krushna’s dance steps are amazing!”

Talking about Laughter Chefs, top entertainers from the television industry – Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are a part of the show’s contestant lineup. They are partnered with each other and are given stars based on their performance.

The unusual cooking comedy show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. From celebrities trying their hands at cooking to hilarious exchanges between each other, the show provides nonstop entertainment.

It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. Owing to its popularity, the show has been extended and will remain on air until September.

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek will also be seen in the upcoming The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. The makers have confirmed that the show will hit the floors soon. Along with Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover will be seen on the OTT platform.