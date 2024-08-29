Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit gives a glimpse of romance between Armaan-Abhira; Fans get excited

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with every passing episode. The show, which is currently depicting Armaan and Abhira’s wedding track, has a lot in store for the viewers in the coming times.

In a recent social media offering, Rohit Purohit has given a glimpse of a forthcoming mushy moment between his on-screen character Armaan and Abhira, played wonderfully by Samridhii Shukla.

Rohit, who frequently drops BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the drama series, took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a reel. It features him filming a heartwarming scene with Samridhii.

The snippet begins with the view of a place adorned with lights and decorated with flowers. As it moves forward, we get to witness the actor walking through the curtains. He is spotted in a traditional outfit—a blue-based kurta with multi-colored floral embroidery.

Rohit reaches a place where he meets his reel love interest, Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla. She is giving happy expressions after seeing a decked-up venue. Armaan hugs her warmly from behind and lifts her up in his arms. Abhira is wearing a yellow-hued embellished lehenga alongside a blue chunni and floral jewelry.

The Porus actor used the romantic track Aayat from Bajirao Mastani as the background audio of the clip. In the caption area, he penned two beautiful lines from the same song. It can be read as, “ये तेरी और मेरी मोहब्बत हयात है, हर लम्हा इसमें जीना मुक़द्दर की बात है ! (The love of yours and mine is for life; it is a matter of destiny to live every moment in it).”

The reel left fans excited. One user wrote, “Abhimaan forever and always.” Another said, “I can’t breathe, guys.” A third one stated, “Best chemistry.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is presently focusing on the most-awaited track of Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Amidst the wedding celebrations, the family is also organizing a special get-together on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Kaveri, who was earlier against the union of Abhira and Armaan, is now melting towards them. She is giving various chances to Abhira so that she can prove herself to be suitable for the Poddar family. Kaveri has asked Abhira to make all arrangements to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna.

While Kaveri might have taken a step back, Ruhi is still adamant on separating Abhira and Armaan. She is constantly hatching plans to stop their marriage.

The daily soap airs on Star Plus every Monday through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and can be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

