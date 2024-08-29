From child actor to Bollywood: Celebrating Jannat Zubair's Journey with stars Like Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji on her Birthday

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, a popular social media star, was born on 29 August 2001 in Mumbai. She embarked on her journey in showbiz at a very young age and has made significant strides in her career since then. At just 5 years old, she began auditioning for roles. Her acting career kicked off in 2009 with the TV series Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. However, it was her role in the 2011 show Phulwa that truly propelled her to stardom, establishing her as a household name.

Jannat also played a princess in the historical TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, opposite Faisal Khan. Over the years, she has transitioned from a child artist to a leading actress, earning acclaim for her versatility and performances in various television shows. The young actress has been in the entertainment industry for more than ten years now and has shared the screen with big names in Bollywood such as Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and more.

A look into Jannat Zubair's amazing journey

As we are celebrating Jannat Zubair's special day today (August 29) let's take a look at her lesser-known journey.

Jannat Zubair worked with Shraddha Kapoor

As a child artist, Jannat Zubair made a memorable appearance in the movie Love Ka The End, where she worked alongside Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, Jannat played the role of Shraddha Kapoor's younger sister, showcasing her acting skills at a young age. Her performance in the film was noted for its charm and talent, setting the stage for her future success in the industry.

Jannat appeared in Bigg Boss

Jannat Zubair has been involved in several music videos, teaming up with well-known artists, expanding her repertoire, and reaching a wider audience. To promote her music video, she graced the stage of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Salman Khan warmly welcomed Jannat and Siddharth Nigam on the show, and they danced together to their track, Wallah Wallah.

Jannat worked with Rani Mukerji

After making a mark on television, Jannat ventured into Bollywood in 2018. She was part of the movie Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji, where she played a student in a supporting role.

Jannat in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Jannat Zubair showcases her cooking talents on the hit reality cooking show Laughter Chefs, which has become a massive hit and is leading the TRP ratings. Jannat, alongside her partner Reem Shaikh, delights viewers with their culinary skills on the show. The show also features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Bharti Singh, among others.

Jannat Zubair’s social media presence

Social media sensation Jannat Zubair is India's first most-followed television actress. She currently enjoys a whopping fan following of 49.6 million on Instagram.

Jannat previously had a massive fan following on TikTok and created numerous entertaining videos featuring her brother Ayaan Zubair, friend Faisal Shaikh, and others. Her TikTok content garnered significant attention for its engaging nature. Transitioning to YouTube, she now focuses on vlogs, expanding her content creation journey.

Jannat in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Jannat Zubair took part in Rohit Shetty's action-packed reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She wowed everyone with her fearless execution of performing all the stunts and emerged as a finalist on the show. Ultimately, she secured the 4th position and had to bid adieu to the show.

Jannat Zubair in Tu Aashiqui

Jannat rose to fame through her role in the hit series Tu Aashiqui, where she portrayed the character of Pankti Sharma opposite Ritvik Arora. Her performance struck a chord with viewers, earning her acclaim and a surge in popularity.

The actress apparently turned down an intimate scene for the TV series Tu Aashiqui back in 2018. The scene involved her doing bold scenes that she believed were unsuitable, considering her age. Feeling uncomfortable, she made the decision to decline to perform the scene.

For the uninitiated, Jannat Zubair made her Punjabi debut opposite Dilraj Grewal in the film Kulche Chole. This Punjabi film marked Zubair's entry into the Punjabi industry, as she played a leading role.

Not many know that acting is a family thing for the Rahmanis. Her father shifted to Mumbai to try his luck in acting. Even though he couldn't fulfill his dream of becoming an actor, he worked hard to boost his daughter's career, turning her into a highly sought-after child actor.. She also has a younger brother, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, a television and film actor.

From going blank in front of the camera to exuding confidence now, Jannat's journey to success shines brightly. Her ability to handle success at a young age inspires many.

Here's wishing Jannat Zubair Rahmani a very happy birthday!

What do you think about Jannat's journey?

