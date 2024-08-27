Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Jannat Zubair INJURED on the sets because of Aly Goni; 'Yeh fake pyaar...'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is currently one of the most loved reality shows on television. The cooking-based reality show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Recently, actor Aly Goni took to social media and shared a glimpse of Jannat Zubair getting injured on the sets. Interestingly, he was responsible for causing the injury, and we bet the story behind Jannat's injury is funny.

Taking to Instagram, Goni shared a glimpse of Jannat Zubair's broken fingernail while she was receiving first aid from the team at the show. Jannat said, "Yeh jo fake pyaar dikha rahe ho na, aapne hi todaa hai (Now you are showing fake love; you are responsible for breaking it).

Furthermore, Jannat revealed that her nails broke when she gave Aly Goni a high-five. In his defense, Goni mentioned that Jannat got her nails in between, causing the injury.

Take a look at Aly Goni's video about Jannat Zubair's injury here:

The Phulwa actress said, "Maine apne birthday ke liye teen saal baad extensions karwaaye, aur yeh dekhiye kya hua hai or kyu hua hai yeh? Kyuki Aly mujhe taali maar raha tha."

(I had done nail extensions for my birthday after three years, and look what happened. And why did it happen? Because Aly was trying to give me a high-five).

The cooking-based reality show has taken the responsibility of entertaining the viewers, and audiences have become quite attached to the show. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment features seven duos trying to compete with each other in a unique cooking battle.

The celebrity duos in the show consist of Aly Goni- Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani- Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain, Reem Sheikh- Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri- Nia Sharma and Krushna Abhishek- Kashmeera Shah.

