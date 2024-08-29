Laughter Chefs PROMO: Aly Goni refuses to stop guffawing as Ankita Lokhande explains phitkari’s use in her dish

Laughter Chefs has been soaring high on the ratings chart in the non-fiction category. The success of the show can be attributed to its unique format and stellar cast, which includes celebrity participants alongside Bharti Singh as host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as mentor.

In the latest glimpse from the comedy programme, Ankita Lokhande is seen evoking laughter as she attempts to elaborate on the use of phitkari in her delicacy. Her co-contestant Aly Goni is spotted poking fun at her constantly.

The teaser posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Colors TV begins with judge Harpal and presenter Bharti arriving at Ankita and Vicky Jain’s counter to review their dish. Vicky starts to brief him about their dish, and states that it doesn’t have any suji (semolina). He says that the food item contains mava (condensed milk), green chili and phitkari (alum).

The mentor intervenes to question when the Bigg Boss 17 contestants added alum. Aly Goni goes on to share that they had picked up alum without any knowledge of when and where to put it. This leaves everyone enjoying a hearty laugh.

Ankita takes on the lead to explain that they had added alum in green chilli. She, “Mirchi ko humne kaata, usko grind kia aur dal dia.” Sokhi then asks where did they add the alum then. Ankita draws thunderous laughter with her reply. She screams that they added alum in green chilli.

The caption of the promo reads, “Ankita ki fitkari mirchi mein gayi, Chhapak! (Ankita’s phitkari goes in mirchi with a splash!)”, followed by laughing emoji.

Take a look at recent teaser of Laughter Chefs here:

Laughter Chefs, which is an innovative merger of celebrity personalities, culinary skills, and situational humor, got an extension last month due to its growing popularity. However, as per latest reports, the show is now going off air in September. It is expected to return to screens with a second season after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18.

The weekly offering stars six celebrity pairs coming together for a delightful experience. They infuse humor, poetry, flirting, and more while attempting to cook various dishes. Several Bollywood celebrities also appear as guests on the show.

Packed with humorous punches and amusing one-liners, Laughter Chefs premiered on June 2. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV and can also be streamed on Jio Cinema.

