Happy Birthday Naezy: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul and Sana Sultan pen heartwarming wishes for their ‘Bhamai’

Rapper Naezy, aka Naved Shaikh, turns a year older today! To make this day even more special, his closest friends from the recently wrapped controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul and Sana Sultan, took to social media to wish him. Fans of the celebrities were delighted to see their bond growing stronger with each passing day.

Sana Makbul uploaded a compilation of memorable clips from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, highlighting some of the best moments she shared with her fellow Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist, Naezy, during their time on the show. Along with the video, Makbul penned a heartfelt note. It reads, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Bhamai @naezythebaa."

In a long note, she talked about the bond that had formed inside the house. "Today, I’m not just celebrating your birthday but also the unwavering support you’ve shown me every step of the way in this entire #Biggbossott3 journey, never wavering, never bothered by what anyone had to say about me. You’re that one person with a heart so pure and filled with love. In life, we meet many people, but finding someone as genuine as you is a true blessing. Yeh Bhamai hamesha tumhari Bhamai rahegi till the end of time."

Makbul and Naezy shared a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss house, with their friendship being a highlight of the season. Makbul ultimately emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, with Naezy finishing as the first runner-up. Their bond and mutual support were evident throughout the show.

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Naezy's friend Sana Sultan also took to social media to share her birthday wishes. Known for her poetic flair, Sultan wrote a rhyming post alongside a picture of Naezy. "Happiest birthday to my aala dost. Jo kabhi annoy karta hain toh kabhi karta hain mujhe roast. Par baat kuch bhi ho hamesha data hain mera sath, Kitna bhi wahiyat pjs maru gaur se sunta hain meri haar baat," wrote Sultan.

Sana Sultan has been Naezy's friend inside the house since the very beginning. They bonded over their love for Urdu and collaborated on their rap and shayaris.

