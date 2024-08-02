Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Poll Result: Sana Makbul secures first position with highest number of votes

The day is finally here! After weeks of arguing, getting emotional, turning friends into foes, and forming connections, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is happening today (August 2). The finalists eyeing the winning trophy are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. Pinkvilla conducted a poll for netizens to vote for their favorite whom they want to win.

As soon as the poll went live, we had a bulk of responses flooding in. After much anticipation, the results are finally out. So, are you ready to find out whom netizens voted the most? Here's the verdict.

According to the votes of netizens, Sana Makbul secured the first position. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor received the highest number of votes when compared to her fellow contenders. Out of 98 votes, Sana had 73.5% votes in her favour. So, undoubtedly, she topped the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner poll.

Coming to the other contestants, Sai Ketan Rao gave her a decent competition and received 26 votes. Further, Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik stood at the third and fourth spot with 16 votes and 13 votes respectively. Lastly, 9 people believe Naezy to be declared as the winner.

Look at the Bigg Boss OTT 3 poll result here:

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is happening today (August 2, 2024). The makers have been dropping promos to keep the viewers engaged and build up anticipation. Ever since the finale was announced, fans have been advocating for their favorites.

Ahead of the finale, the show witnessed a double eviction, resulting in Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataraia’s elimination. Well, the evicted contenders will be marking their presence on the stage tonight. From Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia to Shivani Kumari and Payal Malik, many will be seen amping up the entertainment quotient. Are you excited?

For live updates on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

