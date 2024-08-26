Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair pen heartwarming note for ‘super mum’

Rubina Dilaik, the beautiful actress and mother of two, turns a day older today (August 26)! While she is enjoying her special day with her better half on a beach vacation in Sri Lanka, her friends from the industry have showered love on her. Dilaik’s closest friends, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, and others, penned special notes.

Rajiv Adatia uploaded a series of pictures with Rubina Dilaik and wished her happiness and laughter. In the heartwarming post, the Bigg Boss 15 wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to you my dearest @rubinadilaik have a fabbbbbbb birthday! May this year bring you sooooo much happiness and joy!! Keep being the way you are, fearless, loving, genuine and kind!”

He continued writing, “Tooo many more years of good times laughs and laughter!! I hope the twins baked you a cake… ?? ( ok I hope Abhinav baked a cake and said the twins did it!) have a great birthday you super mum! Sending you so much love!! Big hugs!!”

In the series of posts, he also uploaded a clip from their Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 days. In the funny video, the actress is seen teaching Adatia Hindi. For the unversed, the birthday girl and Adatia were participants in the stunt-based show.

Another of their Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant, Jannat Zubair, also penned a lovely note for her friend. She chose some beautiful photos of them and a few from their Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 days, in which Shivangi Joshi is also seen with them.

Her birthday note reads, “Happiest birthday to my dearest virgo partner Rubiii! He’s to another year of adventures and laughter!!”

Apart from Rajiv Adatia, Rubina DIlaik, and Jannat Zubair, other contestants of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show included Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, and others.

Pinkvilla wishes Rubina Dilaik a very happy birthday!

