Laughter Chefs: Jannat Zubair and Nia Sharma dance to viral song, Aly Goni’s hilarious reaction is unmissable; WATCH

As Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is winning hearts day by day with its entertaining episodes, Jannat Zubair recently uploaded a video on social media where she along with Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh and Bharti Singh were dancing on a trending song. What made the reel funny was Aly Goni’s reaction to their dance in the background and then Krushna Abhishek coming and dancing in between.

The Laughter Chefs divas were trying to groove to the viral song ‘Rosa’ while shooting for the show, however Aly Goni stood on the table and started dancing and making faces in his own style. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek barged into the video and started doing his own dance steps while making funny expressions. Jannat Zubair has captioned the video by saying, “My people, best people”.

The comment section was filled with fans pointing out and laughing at Aly Goni and Krushna Abhishek’s video bombing. Some fans even pointed out Bharti’s unique style of dancing and standing out in anything she does. One of the fans also commented on the fun and entertaining elements that persist both on and off camera.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor graced the show with her presence, promoting her upcoming movie Stree 2. Aly Goni also posted a short snippet of the episode on his social media where he was giving a necklace made of small skulls. Shraddha Kapoor was quite overwhelmed by Aly Goni’s gesture and she replied to him by saying that she likes these styles of necklaces.

Aly Goni captioned the video by saying that “Crush ho toh shraddha Kapoor jaisi ho, warna naa ho” and “Dost ho toh Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya aur Karan Kundra jaise ho, warna naa ho”. The post narrated that Aly Goni has a crush on Shraddha Kapoor and also expressed the camaraderie shown by Arjun, Rahul and Karantowards Aly in the show.

Laughter Chefs brings together popular entertainment stars like Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande. Hosted by Bharti Singh and with Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge, the show’s popularity has led to an extension, with episodes airing every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM until September.

