Hina Khan continues her battle with breast cancer; Reveals 'last few days have been tough' and asks fans for dua

Amid her battle with stage three breast cancer, Hina Khan maintains an active presence on social media. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress continues to update her fans on her health and how she goes on each day with strength and faith. In a recent interaction with a fan, she shared how she is coping with the deadly disease.

On X (formerly called Twitter), a netizen tagged Hina Khan and her fan page, stating that he was wondering how the actress was doing. Hina Khan gave a reply to the post and wrote that the last few days have been tough for her and requested that her fans keep her in their prayer.

The actress wrote, “Holding up my dear, last few days have been really tough.. I am getting better with each passing day. Pareshaan na hon aap log. Bus DUA Karen.”

Read Hina Khan’s tweet here:

Reacting to her post on X, users showered love and support for her. One user commented, "Sending you a bundle of positivity.. you are a fighter.. will come out with flying colors.. more power to you girl."

The actress also shared a video of prayer to the almighty on her Instagram story and wrote, "Dua please." Another commented, "May Allah Give You Good Health Hina. Ameen. May your suffering turn into happiness without pain."

For the unversed, in June this year, Hina Khan shared a post on Instagram revealing that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Since then, she has been sharing regular updates on her treatment and how she is battling the difficult days. Recently, she also revealed that she made one of the most difficult decisions, shaving off her hair.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' industry friends, colleagues, and fans were shocked to find out about the actress' suffering. They continue to show love and support for her. Mouni Roy, Mohsin Khan, Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Bharti Singh, Ankita Lokhande, and Arti Singh, among others, commented on her post.

