Hina Khan gives UPDATE on her mucositis diagnosis amid stage 3 breast cancer battle; shares how she struggles dealing with heat

Call a warrior or a braveheart! Hina Khan has been fighting cancer like none other and sets an example of how women have the power to fight every battle. We salute her courage, optimism, and determination. As many may know, Hina even got diagnosed with mucositis due to chemotherapy amid stage three breast cancer battle. Now, she has given an update on the same.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a picture of her pouting and penned a message for her fans. She wrote, "This is for each one you..My Mucositis is much better. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love."

For those who are unaware why Hina thanked fans, let us inform you that a few days back, Hina shared a post informing her fans about her mucositis diagnosis. In the same post, the actress asked fans to suggest remedies for the disease. Therefore, Hina appreciated the fans' help in the new story.

Take a look at Hina Khan's story-

After this, the Bigg Boss 11 fame shared another story expressing her struggle of how she deals with the heat amid her breast cancer diagnosis. She shared a close picture of her face where we can see that she has been sweating too much. Speaking about the same, Hina wrote, "This is me in every 10 minutes now a days My hotness comes in flashes these days IYKYK #HotFlashes #NoFilter."

Advertisement

Hina Khan's revelation of stage three breast cancer diagnosis shocked the industry and her well-wishers. It was June 28 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame disclosed this news. Post this, Hina has been bravely sharing the struggles she is facing amidst this battle and inspiring many others like her.

On September 5, Hina Khan shared another disheartening news with her fans on Instagram.

We wish Hina Khan a full and speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares cryptic post on self-destruction amid stage 3 cancer battle fight: 'Mr know it all..'