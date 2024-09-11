Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. The actress recently shared a bunch of adorable pictures in stunning pink lehenga paired with multicolored dupatta from their celebrations.

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her family from her Ganesh Chathurthi celebration. She accompanied the post with a caption, “गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया! (Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya!)”

From sharing hearty laughs with her siblings to striking poses with her family, Shivangi had a fantastic time. The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress looked stunning in a pink embroidered lehenga paired with a multicolored dupatta. Her look was completed with green emerald jhumkas, a matching maangtika, and a gajra-adorned bun and minimal makeup featuring subtle eyeshadow, a perfectly matched pink lipstick, mascara on her lashes and eyeliner.

As soon as Shivangi Joshi uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, celebrities such as Rashmi Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Lata Saberwal, and more reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments and Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you Shivi and your family!!” Another fan commented, “Prettiest women.”

Recently, Shivangi made headlines amid dating rumors involving Kushal Tandon. She took to Instagram to address the speculation, expressing her frustration over how her recent interview comments had been misinterpreted.

She clarified that she had merely mentioned that rumors are a common part of public life. However, she was disappointed by how some people edited and distorted her words, leading to misunderstandings.

Shivangi Joshi, well-known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gained widespread recognition and a strong fan following for her portrayal. Her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan was particularly popular with audiences.

After her success on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi continued to make her mark with appearances in various shows, including Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Bekaboo, and Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

